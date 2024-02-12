Forty-two California Civil Air Patrol cadets observe a demonstration of apprehension by military working dogs, Feb. 2, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The kennel master cautioned the cadets against petting the dogs or reaching their fingers through the chain link fence while observing due to the military working dogs’ unpredictable nature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 00:34
|Photo ID:
|8246003
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-DG904-1274
|Resolution:
|8065x6049
|Size:
|29.04 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Civil Air Patrol Base Tour, by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
