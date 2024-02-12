Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Air Patrol Base Tour

    Civil Air Patrol Base Tour

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Forty-two California Civil Air Patrol cadets observe a demonstration of apprehension by military working dogs, Feb. 2, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The kennel master cautioned the cadets against petting the dogs or reaching their fingers through the chain link fence while observing due to the military working dogs’ unpredictable nature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 00:34
    Photo ID: 8246003
    VIRIN: 240202-F-DG904-1274
    Resolution: 8065x6049
    Size: 29.04 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Air Patrol Base Tour, by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruit
    student
    Civil Air Partol
    Civil Air Partol Squadron
    Civil Air Patrol (CAP) students

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT