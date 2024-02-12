Forty-two California Civil Air Patrol cadets gather for a group photo beneath the wing of a U-2 Dragon Lady aircraft, Feb. 2, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The Civil Air Patrol cadets dedicated a day to familiarizing themselves with Beale's mission and careers in the U.S. Air Force by interacting with pilots, explosive disposal technicians, and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 00:36
|Photo ID:
|8246000
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-DG904-1196
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
