Forty-two California Civil Air Patrol cadets gather for a group photo beneath the wing of a U-2 Dragon Lady aircraft, Feb. 2, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The Civil Air Patrol cadets dedicated a day to familiarizing themselves with Beale's mission and careers in the U.S. Air Force by interacting with pilots, explosive disposal technicians, and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 00:36 Photo ID: 8246000 VIRIN: 240202-F-DG904-1196 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Air Patrol [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.