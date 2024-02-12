Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Air Patrol [Image 7 of 7]

    Civil Air Patrol

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Forty-two California Civil Air Patrol cadets gather for a group photo beneath the wing of a U-2 Dragon Lady aircraft, Feb. 2, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The Civil Air Patrol cadets dedicated a day to familiarizing themselves with Beale's mission and careers in the U.S. Air Force by interacting with pilots, explosive disposal technicians, and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 00:36
    Photo ID: 8246000
    VIRIN: 240202-F-DG904-1196
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, Civil Air Patrol [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

