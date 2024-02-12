Civil Air Patrol Base Tour

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. James Tullis, 9th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, presents a California Civil Air Patrol cadet with a K-9 handler patch during the conclusion of a base tour, Feb. 2, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. A demonstration of the military working dogs was the final stop of the tour in which forty-two Civil Air Patrol cadets learned about careers in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



