Liam, California Civil Air Patrol cadet, poses with a new 940th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron challenge coin, Feb. 2, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The coin was obtained during a visit to a static KC-135 Stratotanker display while the Civil Air Patrol cadets toured Beale to learn about Beale’s mission and careers in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 00:36 Photo ID: 8245995 VIRIN: 240202-F-DG904-1154 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Air Patrol Base Tour [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.