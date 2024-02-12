Civil Air Patrol Base Tour

Liam, California Civil Air Patrol cadet, poses with a new 940th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron challenge coin, Feb. 2, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The coin was obtained during a visit to a static KC-135 Stratotanker display while the Civil Air Patrol cadets toured Beale to learn about Beale’s mission and careers in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
