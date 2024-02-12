Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Air Patrol Base Tour [Image 5 of 7]

    Civil Air Patrol Base Tour

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Liam, California Civil Air Patrol cadet, poses with a new 940th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron challenge coin, Feb. 2, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The coin was obtained during a visit to a static KC-135 Stratotanker display while the Civil Air Patrol cadets toured Beale to learn about Beale’s mission and careers in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 00:36
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
