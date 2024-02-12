A California Civil Air Patrol cadet takes a selfie with a U-2 Dragon Lady, Feb. 2, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Pilots and aircraft maintainers met with the forty-two cadets to answer questions about aviation and careers in the U.S. Air Force as part of a base tour intended to introduce students to life on a military base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 00:35
|Photo ID:
|8245993
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-DG904-1037
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Air Patrol Base Tour [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
