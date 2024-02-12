Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Air Patrol Base Tour [Image 3 of 7]

    Civil Air Patrol Base Tour

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A California Civil Air Patrol cadet takes a selfie with a U-2 Dragon Lady, Feb. 2, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Pilots and aircraft maintainers met with the forty-two cadets to answer questions about aviation and careers in the U.S. Air Force as part of a base tour intended to introduce students to life on a military base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 00:35
    Photo ID: 8245993
    VIRIN: 240202-F-DG904-1037
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, Civil Air Patrol Base Tour [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

