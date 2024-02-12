Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Air Patrol Base Tour

    Civil Air Patrol Base Tour

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Liam, California Civil Air Patrol cadet, poses for a photo with a bomb suit as part of a base tour intended to give students insight into different career fields within the U.S. Air Force, Feb. 2, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The cadet gained insights into the suit's movement constraints through exercises such as push-ups and standing up. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, Civil Air Patrol Base Tour [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

