Civil Air Patrol Base Tour

California Civil Air Patrol cadets pose for a photo and stand on the wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb. 2, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Maintainers escorted the cadets onto the wing to ensure their safety and conducted a foreign object debris walk at the conclusion of the tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 00:36
|Photo ID:
|8245991
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-DG904-1189
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
