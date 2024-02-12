Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the US Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), gives a brief to Mr. John Keast, minority staff director, senate armed forces committee, in the combat direction center during a tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 23:06 Photo ID: 8245947 VIRIN: 240216-N-SO660-1052 Resolution: 4160x2769 Size: 1.01 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for members of the Senate Armed Forces Committee [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.