Cmdr. Joseph Godwin, chief engineer, gives a brief in the machine shop of the US Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), to Mr. John Keast, minority staff director, senate armed forces committee, during a tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2024 23:06
|Photo ID:
|8245943
|VIRIN:
|240216-N-SO660-1023
|Resolution:
|4408x2934
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for members of the Senate Armed Forces Committee [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
