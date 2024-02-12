Capt. Daryle Cardone, third from left, commanding officer of the US Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Mr. John Keast, minority staff director, senate armed forces committee, and distinguished visitors pose for a picture on the ceremonial quarterdeck prior to a tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2024 23:06
|Photo ID:
|8245941
|VIRIN:
|240216-N-SO660-1011
|Resolution:
|4245x2825
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for members of the Senate Armed Forces Committee [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT