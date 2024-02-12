Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for members of the Senate Armed Forces Committee [Image 1 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for members of the Senate Armed Forces Committee

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), greets Mr. John Keast, minority staff director, senate armed forces committee, on the ceremonial quarterdeck prior to a tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 23:06
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for members of the Senate Armed Forces Committee [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

