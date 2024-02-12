Tech. Sgt. Benson Stewart, supply management specialist, District of Columbia Air National Guard, works within the 113th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Feb. 3, 2024. In recognition of Black History Month, the Department of Defense recognizes the bravery and exceptional service of Black military and civilian personnel and celebrates the richness and diversity of their achievements during February and all year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 15:53 Photo ID: 8245753 VIRIN: 240203-F-VI167-6009 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.96 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Why I Serve: Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Craig Clapper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.