Spc. Tayvon Eubanks, surface maintenance mechanic, District of Columbia National Guard, works within the 104th Maintenance Company at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Feb. 3, 2024. In recognition of Black History Month, the Department of Defense recognizes the bravery and exceptional service of Black military and civilian personnel and celebrates the richness and diversity of their achievements during February and all year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2024 15:53
|Photo ID:
|8245752
|VIRIN:
|240203-F-PL327-2739
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve: Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT