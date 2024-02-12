Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve: Black History Month [Image 3 of 5]

    Why I Serve: Black History Month

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Sgt. Chanel Trammell, culinary specialist, District of Columbia National Guard, works within the 642nd Quartermaster Detachment at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Feb. 3, 2024. In recognition of Black History Month, the Department of Defense recognizes the bravery and exceptional service of Black military and civilian personnel and celebrates the richness and diversity of their achievements during February and all year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 15:53
    Photo ID: 8245751
    VIRIN: 240203-F-PL327-5698
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Why I Serve: Black History Month
    Why I Serve: Black History Month
    Why I Serve: Black History Month
    Why I Serve: Black History Month
    Why I Serve: Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culinary specialist
    Black History Month
    District of Columbia National Guard
    D.C. National Guard
    Capital Guardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT