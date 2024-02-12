Master Sgt. Noly Walker, Knowledge Operations Management NCOIC, District of Columbia Air National Guard, works within the 113th Wing Communications Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Feb. 3, 2024. In recognition of Black History Month, the Department of Defense recognizes the bravery and exceptional service of Black military and civilian personnel and celebrates the richness and diversity of their achievements during February and all year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 15:53 Photo ID: 8245750 VIRIN: 240203-F-PL327-2498 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.44 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Why I Serve: Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.