Why I Serve: Black History Month

Spc. Matthew Dixon, wheeled vehicle mechanic, District of Columbia National Guard, works within the 104th Maintenance Company at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Feb. 3, 2024. In recognition of Black History Month, the Department of Defense recognizes the bravery and exceptional service of Black military and civilian personnel and celebrates the richness and diversity of their achievements during February and all year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

