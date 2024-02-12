Defense Health Agency Kicks Off Unlock Your Health Campaign in the National Capital Region

On Feb. 20, the Defense Health Network-National Capital Region announced the start of a health care awareness campaign titled Unlock Your Health. The campaign, which will run through May 2024, focuses on helping TRICARE beneficiaries understand health care services available to them and how to access care through the NCR’s military hospitals and clinics.

