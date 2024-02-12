On Feb. 20, the Defense Health Network-National Capital Region announced the start of a health care awareness campaign titled Unlock Your Health. The campaign, which will run through May 2024, focuses on helping TRICARE beneficiaries understand health care services available to them and how to access care through the NCR’s military hospitals and clinics.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2024 15:29
|Photo ID:
|8245744
|VIRIN:
|240220-O-D0202-1001
|Resolution:
|1500x844
|Size:
|212.43 KB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Health Agency Kicks Off Unlock Your Health Campaign in the National Capital Region, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
