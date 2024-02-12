Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Agency Kicks Off Unlock Your Health Campaign in the National Capital Region

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    On Feb. 20, the Defense Health Network-National Capital Region announced the start of a health care awareness campaign titled Unlock Your Health. The campaign, which will run through May 2024, focuses on helping TRICARE beneficiaries understand health care services available to them and how to access care through the NCR’s military hospitals and clinics.

    This work, Defense Health Agency Kicks Off Unlock Your Health Campaign in the National Capital Region, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

