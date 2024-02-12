President Franklin Roosevelt dedicating the National Naval Medical Center (NNMC) in Bethesda, Maryland, on Aug. 31, 1942. BUMED Archives.
The Bethesda Chronicles, Part 1: Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Medical Center
