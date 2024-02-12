Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Bethesda Chronicles, Part 1: Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Medical Center

    The Bethesda Chronicles, Part 1: Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Medical Center

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2024

    Photo by André B. Sobocinski, Historian 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    President Franklin Roosevelt dedicating the National Naval Medical Center (NNMC) in Bethesda, Maryland, on Aug. 31, 1942. BUMED Archives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 15:07
    Photo ID: 8245698
    VIRIN: 240219-N-N1526-1001
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 149.03 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Bethesda Chronicles, Part 1: Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Medical Center, by André B. Sobocinski, Historian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Bethesda Chronicles, Part 1: Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Medical Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy History
    Bethesda
    navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT