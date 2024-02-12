Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB [Image 56 of 57]

    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" train in Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan. 22 - Feb. 5, 2024. This marked the third annual Thunderbirds winter training trip, which allows the team to rehearse the show prior to kickstarting the season in March. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 14:45
    Photo ID: 8245681
    VIRIN: 240201-F-IH091-9675
    Resolution: 3773x2433
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB [Image 57 of 57], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB
    Thunderbirds practice at Edwards AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Edwards
    winter training
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT