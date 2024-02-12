Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues four from sinking vessel off Florida Keys

    Coast Guard rescues four from sinking vessel off Florida Keys

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard crews from Station Key West, Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr., and Air Station Miami rescue four people from a sinking vessel off Dry Tortugas National Park, Monday. The individuals were rescued amidst heavy seas and weather caused by a passing storm.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 13:48
    Photo ID: 8245596
    VIRIN: 240219-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 461x346
    Size: 31.03 KB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues four from sinking vessel off Florida Keys, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    boaters
    Air Station Miami
    Key West Florida
    Charles David Jr
    Coast Guard
    Search & Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT