16th Sustainment Brigade's Staff pt

The 5th Quartermaster Company recently organized an Airborne style PT session for the 16th Sustainment Brigade Staff. This PT is a part of the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) System, which is the Army's most significant investment in Soldier readiness and lethality. The H2F system is developed to enhance both physical and non-physical performance, reduce injury rates, improve rehabilitation after injury, and increase the overall effectiveness of the Total Army. Soldiers are empowered, equipped, and enabled to take control of their health, fitness, and well-being, ensuring that they can perform at their absolute best while staying safe from injury and illnesses. With the H2F system, Soldiers can optimize their individual performance, achieve their full potential, and become the best version of themselves.

