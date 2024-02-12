240216-N-FY193-1362 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 16, 2024) Flight Crew assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 brief on their upcoming flight in the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 16, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 08:57 Photo ID: 8245550 VIRIN: 240216-N-FY193-1362 Resolution: 5568x2945 Size: 1.57 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Deck Certification [Image 8 of 8], by SN Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.