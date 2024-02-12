Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Deck Certification [Image 8 of 8]

    Flight Deck Certification

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Michael Shen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240216-N-FY193-1362 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 16, 2024) Flight Crew assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 brief on their upcoming flight in the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 16, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 08:57
    Photo ID: 8245550
    VIRIN: 240216-N-FY193-1362
    Resolution: 5568x2945
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck Certification [Image 8 of 8], by SN Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT