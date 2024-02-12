240216-N-FY193-1298 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 16, 2024) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Gabe Taucher, a native of Medina, Ohio, monitors the flight operations of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) on an on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, Feb. 16, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 08:57 Photo ID: 8245548 VIRIN: 240216-N-FY193-1298 Resolution: 3619x3251 Size: 1.22 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Deck Certification [Image 8 of 8], by SN Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.