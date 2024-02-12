240216-N-FY193-1229 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 16, 2024) A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 40, maneuvers into landing on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 16, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

