240216-N-FY193-1097 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 16, 2024) Naval Aviator Lt. Christopher Olson, a native of Brentwood, Tennesse, left, and Naval Aviator Lt. Geoffrey Youngblood, a native of Atlanta, perform preflight checks on a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 before takeoff on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 16, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

