240217-N-TY639-1266 ATLANTIC OCEAN, (Feb. 17, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class John Ganey, a native of Evant, Texas, directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 17, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

