    Flight Deck Certification [Image 5 of 5]

    Flight Deck Certification

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Nass 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240217-N-TY639-1266 ATLANTIC OCEAN, (Feb. 17, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class John Ganey, a native of Evant, Texas, directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 17, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 08:51
    Photo ID: 8245532
    VIRIN: 240217-N-TY639-1266
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck Certification [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

