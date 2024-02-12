Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Departs Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 15, 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Departs Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 15, 2024

    GREECE

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240215-N-ED646-1027
    SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 15, 2024) A Greek pilot disembarks the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) as the ship departs Souda Bay, Greece after a scheduled port visit, Feb. 15. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 03:53
    VIRIN: 240215-N-ED646-1027
    Location: GR
    #26thMEU
    #CARTERHALL
    #BATARG
    #LSD50
    #PHIBRON8
    #MediterraneanSea

