    Vice Adm. Blake L. Converse Visits USNH Yokosuka [Image 4 of 4]

    Vice Adm. Blake L. Converse Visits USNH Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) CDR Sachiko Ikari, Associate Director of Nursing Services for United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka discusses the capabilities of United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka with Vice Adm. Blake L. Converse, Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet during a tour of the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Blake L. Converse Visits USNH Yokosuka [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

