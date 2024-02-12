YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) LCDR Miguel Alampay, Director for Mental Health for United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka discusses the capabilities of United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka with Vice Adm. Blake L. Converse, Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet during a tour of the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 02:51 Photo ID: 8245459 VIRIN: 240215-N-WC492-1010 Resolution: 1920x1339 Size: 1.62 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. Blake L. Converse Visits USNH Yokosuka [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.