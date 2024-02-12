U.S. Navy medical personnel with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, carry casualties across the flight deck during a casualty evacuation exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 16, 2024. The exercise enables corpsmen and ship surgeons to refine their response-and-triage tactics while underway. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.18.2024 20:02 Photo ID: 8245381 VIRIN: 240216-M-WE079-1032 Resolution: 5163x3442 Size: 9.26 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU, USS America medical team CASEVAC exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.