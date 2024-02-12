Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU, USS America medical team CASEVAC exercise [Image 9 of 13]

    31st MEU, USS America medical team CASEVAC exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Navy medical personnel with the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), checks the pulse of a simulated casualty during a casualty evacuation exercise, in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 13, 2024. The exercise enables corpsmen and ship surgeons to refine their response-and-triage tactics while underway. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Medical
    31st MEU
    Casualty Evacuation
    Philippine Sea
    CASEVAC
    USS America

