Thunderbirds Meet Lt Marsh (Miss America)

The Thunderbird team greets 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, recently crowned Miss America 2024, ahead of the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race in Daytona Beach, FL on Feb. 17, 2024. Throughout the weekend, Marsh spoke with students across the city about serving both in and out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8245237
|VIRIN:
|240217-F-PY937-2005
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1009.7 KB
|Location:
|DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
