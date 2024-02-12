The Thunderbird team greets 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, recently crowned Miss America 2024, ahead of the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race in Daytona Beach, FL on Feb. 17, 2024. Throughout the weekend, Marsh spoke with students across the city about serving both in and out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.18.2024 15:12 Photo ID: 8245235 VIRIN: 240217-F-PY937-2003 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 1.23 MB Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds Meet Lt Marsh (Miss America) [Image 5 of 5], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.