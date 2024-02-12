U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, and Dr. Eugene Richardson Jr., a Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, participates in a fireside chat during the 2024 Accelerating the Legacy banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2024. Accelerating the Legacy is a Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
02.17.2024
02.18.2024
|8245200
|240217-F-CG010-1078
|3600x2405
|4.13 MB
JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|4
|0
