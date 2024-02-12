Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Accelerating the Legacy [Image 6 of 7]

    Accelerating the Legacy

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force retired Gen. Charles “Fig” Newton, the first African American USAF Thunderbird pilot, participates in a fireside chat during the 2024 Accelerating the Legacy banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2024. Accelerating the Legacy celebrates the Tuskegee Airmen's legacy, provides professional development and networking for Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

