U.S. Air Force retired Gen. Charles “Fig” Newton, the first African American USAF Thunderbird pilot, participates in a fireside chat during the 2024 Accelerating the Legacy banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2024. Accelerating the Legacy celebrates the Tuskegee Airmen's legacy, provides professional development and networking for Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

