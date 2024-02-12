Dr. Eugene Richardson Jr., a Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, listens to questions asked from attendees of the 2024 Accelerating the Legacy banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2024. Accelerating the Legacy is a Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

