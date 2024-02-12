Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Accelerating the Legacy [Image 4 of 7]

    Accelerating the Legacy

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, and Dr. Eugene Richardson Jr., a
    Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, sat among the audience before taking the stage at the 2024 Accelerating the Legacy banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2024. The event gives Airmen the opportunity to learn from experienced leaders and mentors, and gain valuable career insight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 12:00
    Photo ID: 8245195
    VIRIN: 240217-F-CG010-1108
    Resolution: 3600x2395
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Accelerating the Legacy [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Accelerating the Legacy
    Accelerating the Legacy
    Accelerating the Legacy
    Accelerating the Legacy
    Accelerating the Legacy
    Accelerating the Legacy
    Accelerating the Legacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT