U.S. Air Force retired Gen. Charles “Fig” Newton, the first African American USAF Thunderbird pilot, ‘left’, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, ‘center’ and Dr. Eugene Richardson Jr., a Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, ‘right’, participate in a fireside chat during the 2024 Accelerating the Legacy banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2024. Accelerating the Legacy celebrates the legacy of Tuskegee Airmen, while also offering professional development opportunities for Total Force Airmen and inspiring the next generation of aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

