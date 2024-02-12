U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, speaks to the audience during the 2024 Accelerating the Legacy banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2024. The event gives Airmen the opportunity to learn from experienced leaders and mentors, and gain valuable career insight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

