U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 4th Class Alyssa Wagner uses sticky notes as part of the problem-solving process at Air Force CyberWorx Jan. 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8245142
|VIRIN:
|240110-F-YD678-1019
|Resolution:
|4832x3216
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CyberWorx cultivates cadet creativity [Image 4 of 4], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS
