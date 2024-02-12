U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School cadet candidates attend a panel discussing the cyber career field and what sets Air Force CyberWorx apart from other cyber-related offices in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Jan. 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.18.2024 11:23 Photo ID: 8245141 VIRIN: 240118-F-YD678-2017 Resolution: 5448x3637 Size: 2.13 MB Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CyberWorx cultivates cadet creativity [Image 4 of 4], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.