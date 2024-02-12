U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School cadet candidates attend a panel discussing the cyber career field and what sets Air Force CyberWorx apart from other cyber-related offices in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Jan. 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8245141
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-YD678-2017
|Resolution:
|5448x3637
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CyberWorx cultivates cadet creativity [Image 4 of 4], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT