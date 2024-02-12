Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds practice for Daytona 500 [Image 15 of 25]

    Thunderbirds practice for Daytona 500

    DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” practice for the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 16, 2024. This year marked the 14th consecutive year the Thunderbirds have flown over the Great American Race. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 11:05
    Photo ID: 8245119
    VIRIN: 240216-F-XN197-6472
    Resolution: 7177x4785
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

