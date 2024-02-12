Illinois State Military Museum Volunteer Tells Story of the Evolution of British Army Uniforms

Lincoln Land Community College's Dr. Chris McDonald discusses the evolution of British Army uniforms from pre-World War I to post World War II at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield on February 18. The Illinois State Military Museum tells the history of the Illinois National Guard. Dr. McDonald is one of the museum's dedicated volunteers. Britain and the United States were the first to adopt webbing as opposed to leather for their battle kits, which gave their Soldiers an advantage in battle, McDonald said.

