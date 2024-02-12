Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois State Military Museum Volunteer Tells Story of the Evolution of British Army Uniforms [Image 3 of 3]

    Illinois State Military Museum Volunteer Tells Story of the Evolution of British Army Uniforms

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Lincoln Land Community College's Dr. Chris McDonald discusses the evolution of British Army uniforms from pre-World War I to post World War II at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield on February 18. The Illinois State Military Museum tells the history of the Illinois National Guard. Dr. McDonald is one of the museum's dedicated volunteers. Britain and the United States were the first to adopt webbing as opposed to leather for their battle kits, which gave their Soldiers an advantage in battle, McDonald said.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
