Brass accumulates while U.S. Marines with the 31t Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a live-fire range aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17, 2024. The range was conducted to reinforce proficiency in combat marksmanship skills with different caliber weaponry. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.18.2024 10:06 Photo ID: 8245068 VIRIN: 240217-M-CI305-1362 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.98 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deck Range aboard USS America [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.