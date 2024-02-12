Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deck Range aboard USS America [Image 2 of 9]

    Deck Range aboard USS America

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Devan Milewski, an infantry Marine with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, sights in on his target during a live-fire range aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17, 2024. The range was conducted to reinforce proficiency in combat marksmanship skills with different caliber weaponry. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Milewski is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 10:06
    Photo ID: 8245066
    VIRIN: 240217-M-CI305-1126
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.54 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USMC
    31st MEU
    live-fire
    training
    USS America
    USINDOPACOM

