Graphic illustration created to celebrate Presidents' Day and George Washington's birthday, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier George Washington's (CVN 73) namesake. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas A. Russell)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 09:29
|Photo ID:
|8245065
|VIRIN:
|240218-N-NR343-3860
|Resolution:
|2521x3290
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS George Washington Presidents’ Day Graphic, by PO2 Nicholas Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT