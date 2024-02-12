Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow place like home [Image 51 of 51]

    Snow place like home

    NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Deirdre Salvas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    The Rhode Island Army National Guard and approximately 400 loved ones, welcomed home more than 100 soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment after a ten-month deployment to Kosovo, Feb. 17, 2024, at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, RI. They were deployed in support of Operation Joint Guardian, a NATO peacekeeping mission under the Kosovo Force (KFOR). KFOR’s mission is to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement in Kosovo in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Deirdre Salvas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 08:50
    Photo ID: 8245063
    VIRIN: 240217-Z-SW662-1002
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.77 MB
    Location: NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow place like home [Image 51 of 51], by 2LT Deirdre Salvas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    KFOR
    Army Aviation
    Kosovo
    Deployment
    Operation Joint Guardian

