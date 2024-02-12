Snow place like home

The Rhode Island Army National Guard and approximately 400 loved ones, welcomed home more than 100 soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment after a ten-month deployment to Kosovo, Feb. 17, 2024, at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, RI. They were deployed in support of Operation Joint Guardian, a NATO peacekeeping mission under the Kosovo Force (KFOR). KFOR’s mission is to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement in Kosovo in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Deirdre Salvas)
