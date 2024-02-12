USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), receive stores during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7), while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 8. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

