Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 5 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), receive stores during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7), while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 8. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 03:18
    Photo ID: 8244883
    VIRIN: 240208-N-PV363-1783
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 7 of 7], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Replenishment at Sea
    USNS Carl Brashear
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT