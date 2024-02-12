PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 12, 2024) Fireman Demetrio Thompson from Callahan, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious landing dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) respond to a simulated main space fire. Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.18.2024 00:25 Photo ID: 8244809 VIRIN: 240212-N-FI026-1066 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.53 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Main Space Fire Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.